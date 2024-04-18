Fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 580 in Livermore shuts down lanes

The California Highway Patrol was on the scene of a fatal collision on Interstate 580 in Livermore on Thursday morning that brought traffic to a halt in the area.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the westbound direction of the freeway near North Livermore Avenue.

The CHP said a motorcyclist was killed in the collision that involved multiple vehicles.

Officers shut down four lanes of westbound 580 as crews cleared the crash scene.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

All lanes reopened by about 11:20 a.m.