Father of 2 killed in San Francisco Panhandle hit-and-run crash

The family of a San Francisco man killed by a hit and run driver is asking for help. They want justice for the father of two.

Jeffrey Larry was found dead near the busy insection of Masonic Avenue and Hayes Street six days ago.

Family members chanted: "We want justice. We want justice," as they gather near the crash in the Panhandle neighborhood in search of answers.

The 42-year-old was riding his motorcyle to work when he was killed by a hit and run driver early Wednesday around 4:15 in the morning.

"It makes me sad to see my brother on the poster board, on tee-shirts, on flyers," says Renee Dunn, Larry's sister.

Family members say they've come to the area everyday to raise awareness by putting up photos of Larry and trying to piece together what happened with the help of neighbors.

"The motorcyle was right there, roughly in the center of the intersection," says Jennifer Pattee, a neighbor.

She says it appears the crash flattened Larry's bike and threw him about sixty feet from the intersection.

"I was shocked and stunned at the distance between the bike and the body, the victim," says Pattee.

Police say investigators have canvassed the neighborhood for surveillance videos and witnesses but declined to release information on the suspect vehicle, saying that it is an ongong investigation.

So far, no arrest.

"It was a violent crash and we know there was some damage done to the other vehicle," says Officer Robert Rueca with San Francisco Police.

Family members describe Larry as a happy person.

They say he worked at a hotel washing dishes, but was the type of person to take on other duties to help.

He leaves behind two children: a 7-year-old son and a 22-year-old daughter.

He loved crabbing and fishing.

The family shared with KTVU video of Larry at Pacifica Pier fishing recently with his girlfriend of 12 years and their son.

"It hurts a lot because he's supposed to still be here. Shouldn't have been taken away from us like that," says Dunn.

Family members say they've gone door to door in the area asking for help and that neighbors have been supportive.

Relatives want the hit and run driver to surrender to police.

Anyone with information can contact San Francisco Police anonymously by calling (415) 575-4444.

To help the Jeffrey Larry’s family with funeral expenses and his children check out this gofundme.