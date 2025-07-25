FBI raids California home possibly linked to alleged 'TikTok cult' leader

The Brief Several people were detained after an FBI raid at a Southern California home Friday morning. Local and federal law enforcement agencies served warrants for multiple crimes including money laundering and sex trafficking. The home is allegedly tied to the Shekinah Church and so-called "TikTok cult" leader Robert Shinn.



Several people are in custody Friday following a raid conducted by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents at a Southern California home possibly tied to an alleged "TikTok cult" that was the subject of a 2024 Netflix docuseries.

What we know:

The joint operation was conducted by FBI agents and the El Monte Tactical Team around 7 a.m. at a home in Tujunga located in the 7700 block of McGroarty.

According to authorities, arrest warrants were served for multiple crimes, including money laundering, mail fraud, tax evasion, sex trafficking, and COVID-19 pandemic fraud.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed law enforcement officers speaking with at least five people who appeared to be handcuffed in front of the large property. An elderly lady who appeared to be in a wheelchair was also sitting among the group.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, authorities said.

Dig deeper:

The home is allegedly tied to Shekinah Church and the so-called "TikTok cult" leader Robert Shinn. The pastor and church are the subject of the Netflix docuseries "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult."

The three-episode series aired in 2024.

"After TikTok dancers join a management company and its associated church, unsettling details about the founder and their dark realities come to light," the Netflix description reads.

Participants in the docuseries accuse church leader Robert Shinn of labor exploitation and sexual misconduct.

Melanie Lee joined Shekinah Church at the age of 15 and left in her 20s. She accuses Pastor Shinn of abuse and running the group as a cult. After years of urging law enforcement to investigate, she now says she feels vindicated.

"I know for a fact that they will find things that he’s done that are evil. He’s a criminal. He’s being investigated for sex trafficking and money laundering and tax evasion and this is someone that he calls himself a pastor. I can definitely say… whatever is coming for him, he deserves it."

What we don't know:

It's unclear if more charges will be added at a later time.

The exact number of people taken into custody, along with their identities, was not immediately available.

What they're saying:

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement branch of the Postal Service, is working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners on this ongoing investigation. As part of today’s efforts, court authorized search warrants were executed. This remains an active case, and we are continuing to gather and review information. We will provide further updates as the investigation allows," a U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service spokesperson said in a statement.