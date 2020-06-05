FBI releases photos of suspect vehicle in Oakland killing of federal officer

The San Francisco division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation released photos of a vehicle they believe is related to a fatal shooting of a federal officer in Oakland.

According to investigators, the shooters were driving a white 1997-2002 Ford E-250 or E-350 Cargo van the night of the incident last Friday.

Photo from the FBI shows video of the white van authorities believes was used in the killing of a federal officer. (FBI)

The FBI said around 9:45 p.m. the white van pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums federal building on Clay Street. Someone opened fire, striking David Patrick Underwood, 53, and his colleague, both contract security officers who worked for Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service.

Underwood and the second unidentified federal officer were each shot multiple times.

Photo provided to Fox by the family of Dave Patrick Underwood.

Underwood died from his injuries and his colleague remains in critical condition.

The FBI said the suspect vehicle did not have a license plate at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are asking residents in the downtown area to review any surveillance footage they may have on May 29 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Anyone with the footage of the white vans is asked to preserve the videos or photos and contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or call 415-553-7400.



The area of interest is between 7th Street and West Grand Avenue,

and between Webster Street and Market Street.