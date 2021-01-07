FBI seeking information after chaos and destruction at US Capitol

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking help identifying individuals who were part of the unprecedented chaos Wednesday when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building from January 6, 2021.

Witnesses are urged to submit information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol

"Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity," the FBI said.

You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) with tips and/or information.