FBI warns of 'broad threat' to NJ synagogues

The FBI's Newark field office confirmed Thursday afternoon that they had received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ."

In a tweet, the office said "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."

In a follow-up tweet, the FBI said it was "taking a proactive measure with this warning" while investigation the threat.

The nature of the threat was currently unclear.

Officials discovered an online threat directed broadly at synagogues in New Jersey and did not target any specific synagogue by name, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

State Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement that the New Jersey State Police, county prosecutors, and law enforcement leaders across the state were working with the feds on a response.

"Law enforcement will be increasing patrols in sensitive areas. Some of these patrols will be in marked vehicles and others will not – but please do not be alarmed if you observe an increase in police presence as we are taking these steps in an abundance of caution," Platkin said. "We also call upon New Jersey residents to be extra vigilant and if you see suspicious activity please report it to your local authorities without delay."

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said police officers would stand guard at the city's seven synagogues and patrol the broader Jewish community on foot.

"We are deeply alarmed by @FBI reports of a credible threat to synagogues in New Jersey," the American Jewish Committee said in a tweet. "Our thoughts are with the local Jewish community at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops."

The NYPD also announced Thursday that its intelligence and counterterrorism bureaus are working with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to ensure safety at synagogues in New York City and the tri-state area.

With The Associated Press.