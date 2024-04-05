FCI Dublin: Judge indicates her top choice for special master

A federal judge this week showed her inclination to choose a former chief probation officer of Alameda County to be a special master over FCI Dublin.

U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers chose Wendy Still as her first choice and wrote that Still agreed to the new post. The judge interviewed candidates on Tuesday.

Still was among the top candidates proposed by attorneys Kara Janssen and Susan Beaty, who are representing women in a case called California Coalition of Women Prisoners against the Bureau of Prisons. Attorneys for the Bureau of Prisons had previously argued there was no need for a special master as the culture at FCI Dublin has changed for the better.

"I think she's a really great choice," Janssen said on Friday.

Still's role as special master will be unprecedented. The BOP has never had such oversight. And her task will be Herculean.

She will be charged with ensuring reforms occur at the troubled prison, where eight correctional officers, including the warden, have been charged with sex crimes – seven of whom have already been sentenced to prison. In addition, the FBI raided FCI Dublin in March with possible further, unknown charges pending.

Gonzalez Rogers toured FCI Dublin herself in February and wrote a scathing order in mid-March, calling FCI Dublin is "a dysfunctional mess. The situation can no longer be tolerated. The facility is in need of dire change."

According to her bio, Still has worked in the corrections field for four decades. She retired from the Alameda County Probation Department in 2021.

She has developed "gender responsive, trauma-informed offender prison and community rehabilitation programs and strategic master plans designed to improve outcomes and reduce recidivism for California’s offenders and parolees."

Still has also served as director of the Activation Management and Rehabilitation Programs with the California Federal Prison Health Care Services and as the associate director for the Female Offender Programs & Services. She also was the regional prison administrator for 10 prisons.

Still earned her masters in criminal, law and society from the University of California, Irvine.

And she earned her bachelors degree in organizational behavior from the University of San Francisco.

It's not yet clear when Still will start and for how long she will wield these oversight powers. Those details have not yet been worked out.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez