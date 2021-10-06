Federal agent shot in Racine, suspect dead: police

A federal agent was shot during a "multi-jurisdictional operation" on Clairmont Street in Racine on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

According to the Racine Police Department, the suspect in the shooting is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The federal agent is in stable condition at this time, Racine police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist with the incident. Members of the Racine Police Department's Special Investigations Unit, along with a U.S. Marshal task force, has arrived at the location to serve an arrest warrant.

Police said the individual in question was wanted for charges that included aggravated assault and weapons violations. While trying to serve the warrant, police said, shots were fired toward officers and the federal agent was hit. At that time, officers pulled back. There was no return fire.

Warrant served in Racine neighborhood leads to shooting, wounding of federal agent

Law enforcement began negotiations with a subject inside the house. Several children and adults left the residence, police said. Authorities eventually entered the home and found the suspect dead.

Racine police sent out a message to residents living nearby to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved. An "all clear" alert was sent shortly after 3 p.m.

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the P3 app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.