Federal employees react to Trump memo ordering more cuts

The Brief Wednesday's memo was sent to dept. and agency heads ordering to prepare for large-scale reductions Plans for the reductions are due March 13. A second phase comes in April with implementation this fall Trump's DOGE, led by Musk have already cut tens of thousands of federal workers' jobs



The memo from the Trump administration was sent out Wednesday to all department and agency heads with orders to prepare to "initiate large-scale reductions" in their workforce and submit plans by March 13th. The plans for a "reduction in force" or RIF would be the first phase of eliminating positions from the government.

It is the latest move by President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk, who brandished a chainsaw at a recent public appearance as a symbolic gesture.

Musk and his department have imposed sweeping cuts that have already led to tens of thousands of federal workers being laid off or asked to leave.

The Department of Government Efficiency's website is posting the data online and on Musk's own X social media company.

The Wednesday memo follows a chaotic weekend, when workers received an email from an unknown server, with President Trump and Musk telling federal workers to list five tasks they worked on. Musk and President Trump threatened that anyone who did not reply could face termination.

"Well, it's somewhat voluntary, but it's also if you don't answer, I guess you get fired," Trump said.

"That's not legal. There are certain avenues within civil service protection laws that management must follow if they want to end the employment of a federal employee," said Yvette Piacsek, general counsel with the National Federation of Federal Employees.

Piacsek says the NFFE union has more than 100,000 members, ranging from employees in the Department of Defense, Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Forest Service, Passport Service, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. NFFE already is joining other federal unions to fight the layoffs and Musk's access to federal databases, through lawsuits and filing of mass grievances.

"By dismantling the government," Piacsek said, "they are undermining Congress's order to make sure Americans are met with certain services."

Wednesday's memo does exclude President Trump's office, as well as certain departments and agencies, including the

military, law enforcement, national security, border security, immigration, and the U.S. Postal Service.

Among Americans, there is uncertainty and differing opinions about the impact of Musk's massive federal layoffs.

"I think many of us feel the federal government is too big. We can't support it with the amount of revenue we have. In general, I'm supportive of reducing the size of the federal government," Mike Brossmer of Santa Rosa said.

"I just feel like it's going to be a sad domino effect, that once you get rid of this position and that position, it's going to be chaos. Just people missing, things getting backed up," Danita Aaron of Oakland said.

The memo says a second phase requires plans to be submitted on April 14, showing how each department would consolidate management and resources. The plans would be implemented by September 30.