Federal government invests $6B in California high-speed rail projects

This week marked a significant development for proponents of the California high-speed rail system, as the federal government allocated billions to advance the long-delayed project.

The much-criticized concept of high-speed rail in the U.S. West received a $6 billion boost from the Biden Administration. Of the federal funding, $3 billion is earmarked for the California High-Speed Rail project connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles. Then another $3 billion is for a separate and brand-new high-speed rail corridor linking Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

The California Legislature initially passed high-speed rail funding for $9 billion in the early 2000s, although the concept was conceived much earlier by then-first-time Governor Jerry Brown in the 1980s.

"The big deal here is that we all know we've got to get off fossil fuels, reduce them dramatically. I think it's highly possible that America can get its 'mojo' back to building big stuff," said Brown.

The highly criticized project aims to launch its first trains covering 171 miles, connecting Merced, Fresno, and Bakersfield, by 2032. Despite the estimated total cost of $128 billion for the San Francisco to Los Angeles system and $12 billion already spent, the project remains underway.

"We made this a priority. It was not going away. I made that really clear to multiple administrations," said Representative Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi said that the non-polluting, renewable energy-powered project is about planetary health, de-congestion and job creation.

"We don't want to continue to build highways to pollute the air. We want to build high-speed rail to improve the quality of life," added Pelosi.

California High Speed Rail Authority CEO Brian Kelly said, "This investment allows us to move forward with purchasing high speed electric trains, built in America."

The project also holds the potential to spread out the urban population to more affordable locations.

"People living in Fresno could be working in Silicon Valley or downtown San Francisco," noted Doug McCarron, president of the Carpenters Union.

With a median home price of $400,000 in Fresno and even lower prices in other areas the high-speed rail system will run, the project will generate numerous jobs.

"Twelve thousand good union jobs have been created as a result of this initial investment," said Congressman Jim Costa, D-Fresno.

Acknowledging challenges, officials underline the necessity of additional spending to maintain competitiveness on a global scale.

"We're going to spend billions more. That's what it takes. You want to be number one in ther world. You've got to spend big bucks. You compete with other nations by building up America. That's exactly what's happening," said former Governor Brown.

Officials point out that the substantial investments made in California's ports over decades have positioned the state as the gateway to bulk Asian-Pacific trade.