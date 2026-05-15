Feds file charge after EZ's Lounge mass shooting

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The Brief Prosecutors charged Jarvis Toussaint with an ammunition charge following a mass shooting at EZ's Lounge. Toussaint has not been charged with any of the two deaths at the lounge. Evidencee includes surveillance video from inside the lounge, cell phone location data, car dealership records, ALPR technology, Instagram information and DNA analysis.



Federal prosecutors have charged a 40-year-old man following a mass shooting at EZ Lounge in Oakland, where two people, including an innocent teacher, were killed, and five others were injured.

Ammunition charge

What we know:

The US Attorneys Office in Northern California on Thursday said they charged Jarvis Toussaint of Mountain House with being a felon in possession of ammunition, and cited that he had previously been incarcerated for robbery and a prior gun case. He was not charged with either of the deaths of two people who died that morning.

Efforts to speak to Toussaint's attorney, Erik Babcok, were not immediately successful on Friday.

The East Bay Times reported that the Alameda County District Attorney's Office declined to charge Toussaint with killing Markise Martin, 24, on March 7 inside EZ's Lounge at 412 14th Street, after local prosecutors determined they couldn't disprove the shooting was in self-defense, or that Martin didn't threaten Toussaint.

Martin, who had been a convicted felon, was the other shooter that morning – and one of the two fatalities.

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The second fatality was Latetia "Teesh" Bobo, 33, an innocent bystander who happened to be at the club.

Bobo was an eighth-grade English teacher at Caliber Public Schools, a San Pablo charter school called Beta Academy, where her colleagues said she was "deeply cherished."

Sources told KTVU that Martin was shot and as he fell, spraying bullets that apparently killed Bobo and injured the others.

Collection of evidence

Surveillance video inside EZ's Lounge in Oakland. March 7, 2026. Prosecutors circled Jarvis Touissant on the right.

In the federal charges, prosecutors and ATF investigators explained how they came to identify and charge Toussaint based on surveillance video from inside the lounge, cell phone location data, car dealership records, ALPR technology, Instagram information and DNA analysis.

As the criminal complaint lays out, surveillance video inside the lounge shows Toussaint dressed in a white-and-black baseball cap with an SF logo on it walking toward Martin inside the club, and firing on the younger man with a pistol. Martin had lunged toward Toussaint first, according to the complaint.

Toussaint fired at least seven times, according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Martin was also firing shots from his 10 mm caliber Glock pistol, according to the complaint.

Some of those bullets flew in the direction of Bobo, and she was later pronounced dead by Oakland police.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors did not detail what caused the two men to start fighting and shooting in the first place.

As Toussaint ran away from the nightclub, he kept firing additional rounds at Martin, according to the complaint, who continued to fire rounds as well from his high-capacity magazine.

A total of 29 shell casings were found inside the lounge.

Investigators matched Toussaint's DMV photo with a photo inside the club, which they say matched each other. Source: Criminal complaint Expand

Technology, car dealership records

Surveillance footage in the neighborhood showed a dark BMW SUV showing up near the lounge and double-parking around the corner before the shooting occurred.

After the shooting, the cameras spotted Toussaint as he fled EZ's Lounge, running toward the BMW.

Using Automated License Plate Reader cameras, police spotted the same BMW, which had a decal reading "East Bay BMW.com Courtesy Vehicle," according to the complaint.

Records from that car dealership show Toussaint had been given this SUV as a service replacement vehicle, and he hadn't yet returned it.

Investigators matched Toussaint's DMV photo with a photo inside the club, which they say matched each other.

Then, investigators received cell phone location data associated with the phone number Toussaint provided to the dealership, showing that the phone traveled the same path as the BMW on the night of the shooting and was in the area of EZ's Lounge.

Plus, investigators matched the phone number and email that Toussaint gave the car dealership to his Instagram account, showing him wearing what appears to be the same SF baseball cap he wore on the night of the shooting, according to the complaint.

San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies arrested Toussaint on March 19, 12 days after the EZ's Lounge, for an unrelated felony offense.

Federal probation officers searched Toussaint's house, as he is still on federal supervised release, and found 58 rounds of ammunition, but ultimately concluded that the ammunition did not match what was found at EZ's Lounge, the complaint states.

Toussaint was in federal custody on an unrelated offense, prosecutors said, and is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Ajay Krishnan on May 19.