Feinstein's health complications more serious than previously disclosed

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's health complications from the shingles virus were more severe than previously disclosed, according to a spokesperson for the senator.

The New York Times was the first to report that Feinstein, 89, also suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis, ailments that were the result of her battle with the shingles virus.

A spokesperson for Feinstein confirmed that to KTVU in a statement.

"The senator previously disclosed that she had several complications related to her shingles diagnosis. As discussed in the New York Times article, those complications included Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis," the spokesperson said. "While the encephalitis resolved itself shortly after she was released from the hospital in March, she continues to have complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome."

Feinstein was diagnosed with shingles in late February and hospitalized in San Francisco. The virus spread to her face and neck, causing vision and balance impairments and facial paralysis, known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, according to the New York Times. The virus also triggered a case of encephalitis, which was not previously reported.

Feinstein returned to the Senate last week after a monthlong absence while she recovered. However, her return only brought about fresh concerns around her health, as she looked noticeably thinner and frail and uses a wheelchair to get around Capitol Hill.