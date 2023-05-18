Expand / Collapse search

Feinstein's health complications more serious than previously disclosed

By and KTVU Staff
Published 
Health
KTVU FOX 2

Audio released of Sen. Feinstein's puzzling comments to media

A recording of comments from Sen. Dianne Feinstein that raised new questions about her fitness for the job have been released. Feinstein had been asked about her return to Washington after a nearly three-month absence due to shingles, but she said she had been working and taking part votes.

WASHINGTON - Sen. Dianne Feinstein's health complications from the shingles virus were more severe than previously disclosed, according to a spokesperson for the senator.

The New York Times was the first to report that Feinstein, 89, also suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis, ailments that were the result of her battle with the shingles virus.

A spokesperson for Feinstein confirmed that to KTVU in a statement.

"The senator previously disclosed that she had several complications related to her shingles diagnosis. As discussed in the New York Times article, those complications included Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis," the spokesperson said. "While the encephalitis resolved itself shortly after she was released from the hospital in March, she continues to have complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome."

Concerns grow about Sen. Feinstein after puzzling comments to reporters

There are growing concerns over Sen. Dianne Feinstein's well-being after she denied that she had been absent from the Senate, according to reports.

Feinstein was diagnosed with shingles in late February and hospitalized in San Francisco. The virus spread to her face and neck, causing vision and balance impairments and facial paralysis, known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, according to the New York Times. The virus also triggered a case of encephalitis, which was not previously reported.

Feinstein returned to the Senate last week after a monthlong absence while she recovered. However, her return only brought about fresh concerns around her health, as she looked noticeably thinner and frail and uses a wheelchair to get around Capitol Hill.