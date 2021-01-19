Expand / Collapse search
Felony homicide arrest made following chaotic Bay Bridge biker crash

By Ryan Moran
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

Dirt Bikes and all-terrain vehicles on the Bay Bridge on Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO - An arrest for felony homicide was made following a chaotic scene on the Bay Bridge Sunday involving motorbikes and all-terrain vehicles driving the wrong direction, according to California Highway Patrol’s San Francisco division. 

After police made contact with a dirt bike carrying two riders, the riders fled and attempted to jump a concrete wall and one of them was ejected, according to a press release. Christopher Lee, 20, of Beaumont, Texas landed in the roadway on the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge where he was struck and killed by a pickup truck, police said. 

The second rider, a 31-year-old man from Stockton whose name has not been released, was arrested on suspicion of murder, evading, racing, and being an accessory in the wrong-way mayhem that led to Lee’s death. 

According to police, as many as 500 motorcyclists entered the west side of the Bay Bridge around 3 p.m and began driving recklessly and performing stunts. Many videos online showed dozens of motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs cutting through traffic on the bridge connecting Oakland and San Francisco.

CHP said they were monitoring the motorcyclists' actions from near the nridge before pursuing the two involved in the fatal collision. 

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public for help identifying additional people involved. Related information can be submitted to @CHPSanFrancisco on social media or you can call 415-557-1093. 