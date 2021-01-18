Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 3:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 6:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Motorcycle passenger, 20, dies during Bay Bridge biker chaos

By KTVU staff
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2

Man, 20, dies on Bay Bridge when motorbikes drive wrong way

A passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday night after a collision involving multiple vehicles amid a wave of motorbikes and all-terrain vehicles driving the wrong direction on the Bay Bridge in California.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 20-year-old passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday night after a collision involving multiple vehicles amid a wave of motorbikes and all-terrain vehicles driving the wrong direction on the Bay Bridge in California.

Multiple videos posted online and shared by news outlets, including KTVU, showed dozens of motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs cutting through traffic on the bridge that runs between San Francisco and Oakland about 5:30 p.m. 

The California Highway Patrol said the 20-year-old and his motorcycle driver were trying to escape police and fell off the bike, which is when he was hit and killed. 

Some bikes were driving the wrong way on the bridge as well.

Bikers create Bay Bridge havoc

It's unclear why the bikers were creating havoc on the bridge and if they were affilated with any particular group. At least one person was arrested. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KTVU Channel 2 News (@ktvu2)