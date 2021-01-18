Motorcycle passenger, 20, dies during Bay Bridge biker chaos

A 20-year-old passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday night after a collision involving multiple vehicles amid a wave of motorbikes and all-terrain vehicles driving the wrong direction on the Bay Bridge in California.

Multiple videos posted online and shared by news outlets, including KTVU, showed dozens of motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs cutting through traffic on the bridge that runs between San Francisco and Oakland about 5:30 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said the 20-year-old and his motorcycle driver were trying to escape police and fell off the bike, which is when he was hit and killed.

Some bikes were driving the wrong way on the bridge as well.

Bikers create Bay Bridge havoc

It's unclear why the bikers were creating havoc on the bridge and if they were affilated with any particular group. At least one person was arrested.