FEMA approves California's plan to deliver meals to isolated seniors during coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new partnership inspired by Steph and Ayesha Curry that will provide meals to seniors in California who are restricted to their homes as the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the state's program, which is eligible for partial reimbursement from FEMA, to deliver three meals a day to seniors, one of the populations most vulnerable to infection.

Newsom said the compassion that Steph and Ayesha Curry have displayed around the impact of COVID-19 has sparked a new collaboration.

The governor said the organization Meals on Wheels simply can't do the work alone.