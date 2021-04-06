FEMA sets up mobile vaccination clinic in Fruitvale

FEMA is now expanding its efforts to provide COVID-19 shots to Oakland's underserved communities.

On Monday, the federal agency set up a mobile vaccination clinic in the Fruitvale neighborhood.

It's FEMA's latest attempt to administer more shots to people living in West and East Oakland.

"It's so important that we get our community served," said Natalie Aguilera of the Native American Health Center. "The first time around we gave a little over 2,000 doses and that really did not meet the demand that was out here in our community. So for them to come back and reach this underserved community surely is important to us."

The first people to receive a COVID shot at this new mobile vaccination clinic were given the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.

