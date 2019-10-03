Ferry service to Chase Center starts Saturday for Warriors preseason game

People heading to San Francisco's Chase Center for events will soon have the option to take a ferry to games and events starting this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, ferry service begins from Oakland, Alameda and Larkspur to San Francisco's Pier 48 1/2, located just blocks from the new arena located in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood.

The ferry service comes just one month after Chase Center had its grand opening and is just in time for the Warriors first preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

According to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, with ferry service about to kick off, Chase Center attendees now have multiple ways of getting there.

"Taking the ferry to the Chase Center is a beautiful and efficient way to get to a Warriors game or concert," she said. "Providing ferry service to Mission Bay is part of our overall strategy to provide as many transit options as possible so that people don't need to rely on cars to get to and from the area."

Both the San Francisco Bay Ferry and Golden Gate Ferry companies will offer direct trips to Pier 48 1/2 during basketball game days and for special events.

San Francisco Ferry will serve riders heading to Chase Center from Alameda and Oakland, while Golden Gate Ferry will serve riders coming from Larkspur.

Ferry tickets will be available on a reservation basis and can be purchased at www.sanfranciscoferry.com and www.goldengate.org.

"We chose the Mission Bay location for our new home largely because of the beauty of the area and the transit-rich infrastructure that already existed here," Warriors President and CEO Rick Welts said.

"This new ferry service brings those two qualities together. In addition to walking or taking a train, bus, taxi, rideshare or bicycle to Chase Center, now fans will have the option of getting her by way of a

beautiful Bay cruise," he said.

"You can start in Alameda or at Jack London Square." Welts said. "You're going to have less than a half hour ride, it's going to cost you less than $10. So, to me that sounds a lot better than the option of taking he bridge over and paying $50 to park."

The ferry landing at Pier 48 1/2 will only be temporary as the Port of San Francisco is currently designing a new permanent ferry landing.

Once completed in 2021, the new landing will be able to carry about 6,000 passengers to and from Mission Bay daily.

KTVU's Christien Kafton contributed to this report.