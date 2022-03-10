Fiery Caltrain collision sparks flames, causes injuries

A Caltrain train collided with a contractor's crane in San Bruno Thursday morning, sparking a fire on the tracks and causing 13 injuries and commuting delays.

In an interview with KTVU, Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman emphasized that none of the injuries was life-threatening.

At least two Caltrain workers – a crew member and an equipment operator – were hurt. Caltrain also said that the crane driver went to the hospital, but no one on the train was hurt.

A total of 75 people were on the train when the collision occurred.

Jesse Miller was one of them.

He took photos of the flames shooting out from one of the train cars.

"Craziest Caltrain ride ever," he tweeted.

Caltrain officials said that southbound train 506 departed San Francisco at 10:14 a.m. and struck on-track equipment on the tracks at San Felipe and Huntington Avenue near the Tanforan Shopping Mall just after 10:38 a.m. The train was quickly evacuated.

Caltrain crews are working on electrifying the rails and fleet.

San Bruno fire crews responded and extinguished the fire, but trains were being held in both directions because of the emergency response.

Caltrain riders were warned to "expect ongoing delays."

Service will be limited to one track until 4:30 p.m.

SkyFox flew overhead showing mangled equipment and firefighters dousing the flames.

How the collision occurred still needs to be investigated, Lieberman acknowledged. Crews are supposed to be aware of each other out on the tracks.