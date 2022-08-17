Fifth suspect arrested in string of San Jose home invasion robberies

Police arrested a fifth suspect in a string of home invasion robberies in San Jose.

San Jose police arrested Israel Mejia, 24, on Wednesday for his role in at least three incidents. Four other suspects, including a juvenile, are already in custody.

Authorities said on May 31 at around 3:50 p.m. officers responded to a home invasion that occurred in the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue.

Police said five to six people bound an elderly couple with belts, brandished a handgun, and violently assaulted the victims.

The suspects made off with several items including bank cards, jewelry, and the victim's vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

The stolen vehicle was used a short time later in a second home invasion in the 1000 block of Summerdale Drive.

Police said five suspects held a man and his 15-month-old at gunpoint. The suspects threatened to shoot the child and kidnapped the victim, forcing him to go to his bank, demanding that he withdraw money from his account, police said.

The suspects returned with the victim to his home and stole various personal items, including bank cards, and jewelry. The suspects were captured on a dash camera fleeing from the scene by the victim's wife as she came home.

Then on June 7 at approximately 12:18 pm, a third home invasion occurred in the 4000 block of Bolero Drive. Two men allegedly held an elderly couple at gunpoint and violently assaulted them. The suspects rummaged through the home and attempted to steal various items.

One of the victims was able to contact police during the home invasion.

Officers caught two of the suspect as they fled the scene.

The suspects, identified as Armando Manzano and Daniel Mendez, were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony robbery charges.

During the course of the investigation, officers captured two additional suspects, Eduardo Santiago and a juvenile.