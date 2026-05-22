Fijiana, artist behind 'Welcome to the Bay,' bringing Indo-Fijian culture to Bay Area hip-hop

The Brief Fijiana returned to KTVU Friday, following a whirlwind year that has taken her from Richmond to some of the biggest stages in sports and music. The rising artist, who moved to Richmond from Fiji at just 3 years old, has built a sound rooted in her Indo-Fijian heritage while embracing the unmistakable influence of Bay Area hip-hop culture. Upcoming performances include a special guest appearance on the main stage at San Francisco Pride with Oakland To All on June 28, followed by an opening set for Major Lazer at Stern Grove Festival on July 5.



From Richmond to international stages, Fijiana is turning her Indo-Fijian roots and Bay Area upbringing into music that resonates far beyond Northern California.

Fijiana returned to KTVU Friday, following a whirlwind year that has taken her from Richmond to some of the biggest stages in sports and music.

Fijiana's "Welcome to the Bay" cover photo. Video by: Heaathh/Erik Saevi

The rising artist, who moved to Richmond from Fiji at just 3 years old, has built a sound rooted in her Indo-Fijian heritage while embracing the unmistakable influence of Bay Area hip-hop culture. Her music often touches on identity, immigration, and issues impacting South Asian communities, giving her work both a personal and cultural depth.

Bay Area roots

Local perspective:

After the breakout success of her 2025 single "Welcome to the Bay," Fijiana quickly became a staple at major Bay Area sporting events. The anthem has been embraced by local teams and fans alike, leading to appearances with the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Roots SC.

Earlier this year, she also opened for Kehlani during Super Bowl LX weekend at The Big Game Block Party in San Jose.

Fijiana performing in India for the NBA during the celebrity halftime match on May 9, 2026.



Most recently, Fijiana returned from India, where she performed for the first time in the country during the NBA celebrity game halftime show, another milestone in a career that continues to gain momentum internationally.

"The venue is called Bharat Mandapam. It was huge. I performed for the halftime show with the Sacramento Kings dance team as my background dancers. The scale of the event was something I’ve never seen before," she said.

Fijiana's NBA halftime performance for the celebrity match. Photo credit: Fijiana



Performing in India carried special meaning for the artist, by opening a new platform for audiences overseas to become familiar with her music and cultural pride woven throughout her work.

"It’s surreal, to be able to perform there and then connect with the people, I felt really proud," she said.

"Welcome to The Bay" photo. Music video by: Heaathh/Erik Saev



That support hasn't just come from international audiences. Back home, the Bay Area hip-hop scene has embraced both her music and the authenticity behind it, helping fuel her rise at a rapid pace.

"I even have the energy to do this because of the Bay Area hip hop scene and how much love and support I’ve received," she said.

During her appearance at KTVU, Fijiana also performed an excerpt from her new song "Foreign," a track that reflects on the immigrant experience and the role immigrants play in shaping communities across the country. Through the song, she hopes to encourage empathy and bring awareness to issues many people may not fully understand.

"I just feel like right now and we’re in kind of a very tumultuous time. I mean, I feel like we’re always in it, but, you know, right now I think as immigrants we we’re feeling a little scared and a little just unsure and I think art is a good way to express," she said.

As her platform continues to grow, Fijiana says she wants to keep creating music that not only entertains, but also uplifts and advocates for the communities she represents.

"I think art should be used to send a message of some kind. It doesn’t always have to be, but if we can, I think that would be great," she said.

Photo credit: Fijiana



Fijiana’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Upcoming performances include a special guest appearance on the main stage at San Francisco Pride with Oakland To All on June 28, followed by an opening set for Major Lazer at Stern Grove Festival on July 5.

The Stern Grove performance will mark her first festival appearance and the largest crowd she has performed in front of to date, with more than 10,000 people expected to attend.

As for what comes next, Fijiana says she plans to keep pushing herself creatively while continuing to represent her community on even bigger stages.

"Just creating more amazing music, hopefully a Grammy," she said.