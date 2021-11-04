'Dear San Francisco' features an acrobatic love story
"Dear San Francisco" features two performers who spent years trying to be together on stage and in life.
A new and unique mural paying tribute to Bruce Lee is now on display in San Francisco Chinatown – a collaboration of Bay Area artists who have long been fans of the legendary and international superstar.
A new and unique mural paying tribute to Bruce Lee is now on display in San Francisco Chinatown. It's a collaboration of Bay Area artists who have long been fans of the legendary and international superstar.
May is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. KTVU's Andre Senior speaks with St. Louis television anchor Michelle Li about how she turned a hurtful moment into a teachable one, launching her #VeryAsian Foundation.
Display at the recently reopened Japanese American Museum of San Jose chronicles more than a century of Japanese American history, right here in the Bay Area
The Asian American Pacific Islander population is being celebrated during the month of May. Organizers stressed the importance of focusing on the unique journey of all AAPI immigrants and citizens in California.
Friday at Campbell’s Westmont High School, it’s Seniors Night. And no senior is more deserving of honor than long-time coach Taka "Sugi" Sugimoto.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a resolution to rename Oakland's Highland Hospital after the late Supervisor Wilma Chan.
Owners of Benkyodo announced they will be closing their doors March 31. The sweet shop is the oldest business in SF's Japantown.
Wilma Chan was the first Asian-American be elected as an Alameda County Supervisor and she was the first Asian-American Assembly majority leader. She died in Alameda after she was struck by a car while walking her dog.
The Chinese community and historians say Lincoln Park Golf Course in the Richmond district is sacred ground. It was a cemetery where many immigrants and the indigent were buried.
Masako Miki of Berkeley says her focus on public art is a way to reach people from all walks of life. The Japanese artist is part of a new campaign in Oakland's Chinatown to help communicate a message of coming together.
As we celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month, statements of solidarity with the Asian American community are popping up on storefronts throughout the Bay Area.
Organizers are hosting a march and rally in San Francisco on Friday demanding justice for Asian-American crime victims.
The conversation is complicated and can be uncomfortable, but Justin Hoover, the executive director of the Chinese Historical Society of America said work needs to be done.
At the end of a tree-lined Los Gatos street sits an old, worn, wooden arch, that’s also a doorway to Silicon Valley history.
What we see in Hollywood films of Asian Americans is formative, research shows. It is why the movie Crazy Rich Asians was considered so pivotal.
Angel Island, located in the heart of the San Francisco Bay, represents a dark chapter in United States history. It's a place where immigrants from China were detained and mistreated.
The rise in attacks and discrimination against people who are Asian or Pacific Islander has been disturbing to Bay Area residents. Many are looking for ways they can show their support for the members of the API community and denounce violence and intolerance.
Bonta, a Democratic assemblyman who represents Alameda, Oakland and San Leandro, had long been a top contender for the job, insiders had said.