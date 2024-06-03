Final touches at Oakland's Raimondi Park

The final touches are being added to Raimondi Park just ahead of the Oakland Ballers' inaugural home opener on Tuesday.

Crews worked hard over the weekend to create the new stadium for the baseball team.

The Ballers made a call for volunteers on social media saying they are a community team, largely owned by neighbors.

And they asked for those neighbors to come out and help them create the stadium.

Volunteers helped paint, clean and aid construction crews on Saturday and Sunday.