Fire at Fremont apartment complex displaces 17 people

A two-alarm fire Thursday night at an apartment building in Fremont displaced 17 people.

Firefighters with the Fremont Fire Department responded at 7:07 p.m. Thursday to a two-story apartment building at 350 Franciscan Court, fire officials said.

Responding firefighters located flames and heavy smoke coming from an upstairs unit.

Photo: Fremont Fire Dept. on Twitter.

Crews were able to put out the blaze, but the blaze destroyed one unit and impacted eight additional units, firefighters said.

Fourteen adults and three children were displaced and the American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist them.

There were no reported injuries.

Photo: Fremont Fire Dept. on Twitter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters said the preliminary investigation indicates the blaze started in the kitchen area of the apartment.