Fire at Indian Consulate in San Francisco suspected act of vandalism, arson

The U.S. State Department has denounced an alleged act of vandalism and arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

San Francisco firefighters responded to a fire at the consulate on Saturday, located in the 500 block of Arguello Boulevard, and quickly extinguished the fire.

Authorities suspect that the fire may have been an act of arson.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the State Department, tweeted Monday, "The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense"

No arrests have been made in the case.