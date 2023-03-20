Consulate General of India in San Francisco damaged by protesters, workers attacked, police say

article

San Francisco police say the Consulate General of India was damaged by protesters on Sunday and that workers from the building were injured in an attack.

SFPD on Monday said that they responded to the foreign consulate on the 500 block of Arguello Boulevard at around 3:40 p.m. to respond to a protest for crowd control. Arriving officers found shattered glass windows on the building. Police said workers from the consulate said unknown subjects made contact with them as they entered the building. The extent of the workers' injuries, nor how many were injured, was not available.

Police said following the attack, the suspects fled in an unknown direction and that no arrests have been made.

The building was also graffitied during the attack.

Twitter user Ashok Swain, @ashoswai, a professor of peace and conflict research, shared video of the building under attack. The brief video shows less than one minute of several men battering the building with objects including yellow Khalistan flags, using them to smash the windows. Khalistan is described as a Sikh separatist movement seeking to create a new homeland.

A similar protest happened the same day in London, where windows at India's High Commission were also smashed. In that attack an arrest was made.

Associated Press reported the U.S. State Department is working with local authorities to investigate the incident and repair the damage.

"We certainly condemn that vandalism," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday during a briefing.

Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor to President Biden also condemned the violence. " We are committed to the safety and security of these facilities and the diplomats who work within them."

Protesters were reportedly outside the consulate once again on Monday, but were met with police barricades.

