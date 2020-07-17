Fire at PG&E substation in San Ramon difficult to put out; no fire hydrants nearby

A fire started early Friday morning at a PG&E substation in San Ramon

The fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. off Del Mar Drive and Pine Valley Road, a firefighter at the scene said.

Some supplies caught fire, but the major equipment does not appear to be damaged.

Firefighters say they faced several obstacles while trying to put out the flames.

There were no nearby fire hydrants, so firefighters had to use more than 1,000 feet of hose lines before they could get water on the flames.

Then, they had to use a saw to cut through a fence.

Advertisement

PG&E did not report any power outages and it's too early to tell how the fire started.