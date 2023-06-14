Fire breaks out at San Jose storage facility

Firefighters battled flames at a storage facility in San Jose Wednesday evening.

The San Jose Fire Department fire reported at 6:38 p.m. that crews were at the scene of a fire at a commercial building in area of Blossom Hill and Cottle roads.

The structure that caught fire was a Public Storage facility.

The two-alarm blaze sent flames shooting through the roof as firefighters doused the structure with water.

The fire triggered road closures and caused traffic delays.

Fire officials have not yet determined a cause of the fire.