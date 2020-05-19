Fire contained near San Jose drive-in movie theater

A two-alarm fire broke out next to the West Wind Capitol Drive-in movie theater in south San Jose Tuesday night.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion just before 10 p.m at Hillcap Avenue near the 200 block of Blossom Hill Road.

San Jose Fire Department said the blaze broke out at an auto salvage yard next to the drive-in theater.

A San Jose firefighers' union tweeted video of the fire and a large plume of dark smoke emanating from behind a movie playing on the drive-in theater's screeen.

Firefighters said the blaze was contained before 11 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.

There were reports people at the drive-in were unable to leave for a time because the exit was blocked.

KTVU has a crew headed to the scene for more on this breaking story.