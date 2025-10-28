Fire damages vacant West Oakland school building near De Fremery Park.

A fire badly damaged a vacant building in West Oakland early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 5 a.m. on 18th Street near De Fremery Park. Fire crews arrived to find flames shooting from the structure, which appeared to be the former Ralph Bunche Academy — a school that the Oakland Unified School District closed several years ago.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control within about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the site, which has fallen into disrepair, has caught fire before. The cause of the latest blaze remains under investigation.

Officials are working to determine what sparked the fire and whether anyone had been inside the building at the time.