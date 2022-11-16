Fire erupts in Concord after construction crew hits gas main

A ruptured gas main burst into flames Wednesday morning in Concord.

According to the Concord Police Department, a construction crew working in the area of Grant and Frederick streets hit the gas line, causing the fire.

Authorities said the area will remain closed for several hours while utility crews work to cap the gas line.

No structures are threatened, and there were no evacuations were ordered.

Firefighters have contained the fire to the roadway and a piece of construction equipment.