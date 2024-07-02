Fire erupts near Travis Air Force Base

A vegetation fire erupted miles from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, alongside Highway 12 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Denverton Fire burned 470 acres as of 2:30 p.m., according to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services. Forward progress has been stopped.

The fire first ignited around 1:13 p.m. at Creed and Denverton roads in unincorporated Suisun City, officials said.

The fire didn't pose a threat to nearby structures, though plumes of smoke were visible.