Fire erupts near Travis Air Force Base
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A vegetation fire erupted miles from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, alongside Highway 12 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Denverton Fire burned 470 acres as of 2:30 p.m., according to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services. Forward progress has been stopped.
The fire first ignited around 1:13 p.m. at Creed and Denverton roads in unincorporated Suisun City, officials said.
The fire didn't pose a threat to nearby structures, though plumes of smoke were visible.