Fire near Belmont car dealership, auto repair shop

A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Belmont by a car dealership and a car repair shop.

The fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. near Ruth Avenue and El Camino Real.

Belmont police said that drivers should expect delays on El Camino for several hours.

The name of the car dealership wasn't immediately clear.

The fire broke out in between the dealership and the car repair shop, which mostly damaged the latter. A storage office burned on the auto repair side.

Mark Sutherland, the owner of the repair shop, said he was inside doing some bookwork when he saw the flames.

He said he called 911 and his water hose to try to put the fire out.

"It was too late," he said. "It was just a blaze."

It's unclear how the fire started.

San Mateo County firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Crews from Caltrain came out to inspect the tracks, which are nearby.