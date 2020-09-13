Fire officials nearing full containment of SCU complex fire

Fire officials announced Sunday morning that containment on the SCU Lighting Complex Fire in multiple Bay Aerea counties has reached 98 percent.

The fires have charred 396,624 acres in seven counties, including Contra Costa, Alameda, and Santa Clara counties, since being ignited Aug. 16 by lightning strikes.

Firefighters expect to have full containment by Thursday, nearly a month after the blaze ignited.

The wreckage includes four firefighter and two civilian injuries, along with 136 structures destroyed and 26 damaged.

A lack of humidity at higher levels will allow for smoldering and creeping, according to Cal Fire, despite crews gaining the upper hand and staffing being reduced.