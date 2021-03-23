Deadly fire rips through New York assisted living facility

At least one resident is dead in a massive blaze at a senior-living facility in Rockland County after flames erupted inside the building early Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene at the 200-capacity Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley shows the fire engulfing the building. 20- 25 residents had to be rescued, said Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear.

A portion of the large structure had collapsed. It was unclear if anyone was trapped inside or how many residents were living at the facility. There were unconfirmed reports of an explosion heard after the fire broke out just before 1 a.m.

Two firefighters were injured including one firefighter who suffered a heart attack and was taken to a local hospital. One of the injured was treated and released. The resident who died was declared dead at the hospital.

Dozens of firefighters remain on the scene battling pockets of flames.

Video of some residents being evacuated by bus and taken to different locations was shared online as a means to help loved ones identify them.

Evergreen Court is located about 45 minutes away from New York City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.