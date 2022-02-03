Fire tears through Mission building and popular Mexican restaurant leaving 22 temporarily homeless

A fire broke out just after midnight Thursday in a three-story building in San Francisco's Mission district, severely damaging the homes of more than a dozen residents, and burning Taqueria Los Coyotes, a popular Mexican restaurant, on the ground level.

Two residents were taken to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation, according to the San Francisco Fire Department and 20 others stood outside in the cold for three hours until a Muni bus provided by the Red Cross arrived.

The residents were given blankets, toiletry kits, snacks, and immediate assistance in finding places to stay for the next several nights, Barry Gruber, a volunteer with the Red Cross said.

"The human services agency is here for long term, because this building is red-tagged, they're not going to be able to go back to this building for quite some time," Gruber said.

SFFD confirmed the building is condemned, and that repairs will be needed before any residents can return.

Firefighters responded to the fire at at 1336 16th street at 12:18 a.m.

It was originally reported as a one-alarm debris fire that sparked outside the building, but it quickly grew to a 2-alarm fire, severely damaging 13 units.

Taqueria Los Coyotes is located on the ground level of the building.

City services is assisting with business recovery needs, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to SFFD.