Fire temporarily closes Highway 128 near Monticello Dam in Napa County

A vegetation fire early Thursday morning temporarily shut down Highway 128 near the Monticello Dam, according to Napa County and Cal Fire.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m., which is by the dam in Lake Berressa. The dam was closed in both directions to allow firefighters to put out the fire.

The road was open one hour later.

The area is on the Napa County/Yolo County border.

Cal Fire crews put out a fire near the Monticello Dam in Napa County. Photo: Cal Fire Sept. 5, 2024



