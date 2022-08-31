Firefighter injured battling blaze in San Francisco's Bayview District

A 2-alarm fire in San Francisco left a firefighter injured Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to 1215 Fitzgerald Avenue in the Bayview District around 3:20 a.m. to a 2-story home that caught fire.

It took 70 firefighters to battle the flames, officials said. One firefighter was hurt but is said to be okay.

Officials said here was extensive damage to the building.

The fire was reported contained a few hours later, and the cause is being investigated.

