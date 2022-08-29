Man steals San Francisco ambulance, attempts to mow down paramedics

article

Two San Francisco paramedics were left shaken up Monday morning after a man stole their ambulance and tried to run them over, authorities said.

San Francisco police Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said the incident happened at 6:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Harrison.

Vaswani said the attacker broke out the windows with a pole and took off in the ambulance, driving in laps in a Best Buy parking lot. The man then chased the paramedics "trying to hit them."

The man abandoned the ambulance in the back lot and fled the scene by scaling a fence at Treat and Florida streets.

"Thankfully the Paramedics were not injured," Vaswani.

San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 posted about the incident on Twitter and said the attacker used a tree stake to smash the windows of the ambulance and tried to assault the paramedics.

"This is another ambulance out of service and two personnel who are rightfully, shaken up. This behavior in our City is not acceptable," the union said. Adding, "We have all be patient enough. It's time for some change."