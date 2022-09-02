Firefighters battle fast moving blaze in Siskiyou County

Firefighters in Siskiyou County are battling the quick moving Mill Fire. On Friday officials say the fire had already burned 900 acres, is 0-percent contained and is threatening hundreds of homes.

Officials have ordered evacuations for people living east of Highway 5 from Weed to Highway A12, south of Highway A12 from Grenada to Highway 97 and west of Highway 97 from A12 to Interstate 5.

An evacuation Shelter is set up at the Karuk wellness center at 1403 Kahtishraam Street.

The fire has prompted the closure of U.S. 97. According to Caltrans, the high is closed from the junction with State Route 265 in Weed to south of Macdoel. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Cal Fire did not say what may have sparked the fire.

This story is developing, KTVU will update this story as new information is made available.