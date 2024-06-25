Firefighters battle grass fires in Sonoma, Alameda counties

Firefighters are responding to a fire in Newark near Eureka Drive and Stevenson Boulevard early Tuesday evening.

This is in an industrial area of Alameda County west of Interstate 880. Firefighters said this is a wind-driven fire that kicked up at around 4 p.m.

It is not clear how many acres have burned or whether any structures may be threatened.

SkyFOX flew above and saw firefighters working the blaze.

Meanwhile, in the North Bay, Cal Fire and local agencies are responding to a three-acre vegetation on the east side of Geysers Road near Preston Drive, north of Cloverdale.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire was moving uphill at a rapid rate of spread. The fire agency first reported the grass fire shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Additional support, by way of bulldozers, fixed wing assets, hand crews and water tenders are fighting the flames.