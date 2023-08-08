Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at Inner Sunset apartment building and hardware store

article

Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm structure fire in San Francisco's Inner Sunset neighborhood Tuesday night.

Fire officials first posted to social media about the blaze, located at 1279 8th Avenue between Lincoln Way and Irving Street, at 8:27 p.m.

Captain Jonathan Baxter with San Francisco Fire Department said the fire involves a three-story, multi-residential, garden-style living complex as well as a hardware store.

Still image of SF Sunset fire taken from Citizen app.

There are no injuries at this time, but officials said there was heavy fire on the second floor. Google Maps shows Sunset Apartments is located at this address.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice, as crews work to contain this fire. The fire is located just south of Golden Gate Park near where the California Academy of Sciences is located.

This is a breaking news story.