Firefighters battled a vegetation fire on Monday afternoon in Sunol, fire officials said.

Dubbed the Mission Fire

What we know:

According to Cal Fire, the fire started around 1:33 p.m. in the area of Mission and Andrade roads, scorching 66 acres.

The fire agency said forward progress was stopped on the so-called Mission Fire. Containment was at 25%.

Firefighters are still working to contain the vegetation fire.