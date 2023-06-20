Firefighters beat back large blaze at Antioch warehouse

Firefighters in Contra Costa County worked throughout the night to battle a significant fire that engulfed an abandoned warehouse located between the Antioch Police Station and the Marina.

The fire was first reported shortly before midnight on Monday.

On Tuesday, Assistant Chief Chris Bachman of the Costa County Fire Protection District said fire crews encountered difficulties in accessing the site and continued to operate in a defensive mode to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Despite the intensity of the blaze, there have been no reports of any injuries thus far.

Crews used images captured by aerial drones to help fight the fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigators have yet to release any details regarding its origin.