Firefighters respond to fast-spreading vegetation fire near Castro Valley

A vegetation fire broke out Monday afternoon east of Castro Valley near westbound Interstate Highway 580, Alameda County fire officials said. Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the fire.

The 50-acre fire was reported at about 4:20 p.m. east of Eden Canyon Road.

The blaze spread at a moderate rate, Cal Fire officials said at 4:50 p.m. By 5:44 p.m. firefighters had gained the upper hand.

Firefighters with Cal Fire SCU and Alameda County Firefighters are responding. Some structures are reported to be threatened off of Schaeffer Ranch Road.

City of Dublin alerted residents sensitive to smoke to stay indoors. They have also established an evacuation zone for residents of Schaefer Ranch. Shannon Community Center is an evacuation and family reunification zone, city officials said.

The fire is having an impact on traffic. Dublin Boulevard is closed to westbound traffic at Inspiration Drive.

Eden Canyon fire near Castro Valley.



