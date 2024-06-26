Oakland warehouse fire contained, area residents told to close windows

Firefighters have contained a three-alarm fire at a West Oakland warehouse on Wednesday evening.

The fire at Pacific Supply, located at the 2400 block of 24th Street, was first reported at around 10:15 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department said on social media.

A large plume of thick smoke could be seen coming from one of KTVU's roof cams located in Emeryville.

70 firefighters contained the fire to the main building at the roofing supply company. While it is contained, two hours into the incident, the fire department said it is not yet under control.

The fire was prevented from reaching the yard. According to its website, the warehouse stores masonry, roofing and dry wall materials.

The fire department advised area residents to keep their windows closed.

It is not clear how the fire started. No injuries have been reported so far.

Crews are expected to remain at the property overnight and into the morning hours to work on hot spots as this is still an active fire incident.