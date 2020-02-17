Firefighters run into obstacle responding to Oakland homeless encampment fire

Firefighters ran into an obstacle when responding to a homeless encampment fire along the Union Pacific Railroad in Oakland Monday night.

A thick plume of some could be seen coming from 46th Avenue and Coliseum Way. Officials said the fire was reported just before 7 p.m., by someone who thought a large commercial building was on fire.

"Due to the fact that there are people who live in the area and there are transients and folks who want to keep people from coming into and out of the area they did some things to deter individuals from coming down here, so there was a fence put up, We were able to get through the fence. It did cause a little delay in our response to get back in here," said Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Bowron.

No injuries were reported.