Firefighters working to contain blaze at commercial building near Napa County Airport

Firefighters in Napa are working to contain a blaze at a commercial building near the Napa County Airport.

The building, which is located at 645 Devlin Road, appears to be a large warehouse located in a business park.

The fire was first reported at 1:44 p.m.

KTVU has reached out to local officials for additional information but has not yet heard back.

At 1:52 p.m., the fire could be seen from this camera operated by AlertWildfire.org.

