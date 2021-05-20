Firefighters working to contain blaze at commercial building near Napa County Airport
article
NAPA, Calif. - Firefighters in Napa are working to contain a blaze at a commercial building near the Napa County Airport.
The building, which is located at 645 Devlin Road, appears to be a large warehouse located in a business park.
The fire was first reported at 1:44 p.m.
KTVU has reached out to local officials for additional information but has not yet heard back.
At 1:52 p.m., the fire could be seen from this camera operated by AlertWildfire.org.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Advertisement