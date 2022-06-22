Firefighters working to contain vegetation fire in Vacaville

article

Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a rapidly spreading vegetation fire in Vacaville.

According to the Cal Fire's LNU unit, the 110-acre fire is burning in the 8600 block of Wintu Way. Cal Fire in an update said the fire was holding within its current control lines and containment was at 65%. Crews are working to fully contain and extinguish the fire.

The fire was first reported on social media by Cal Fire officials at around 3:30 p.m. In an update just before 5 p.m., officials said to expect firefighters to continue working in the area for the next several hours.

Residents and motorists are asked to use caution and be mindful of emergency vehicles in the area.