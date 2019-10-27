Expand / Collapse search

Fires in Contra Costa County force evacuations in Oakley, Clayton

Updated 2 hours ago
Oakley
Evacuations ordered for Leon Fire burning in Clayton

The Leon Fire is burning in Clayton not too far from Mt. Diablo. Evactuions of Leon Drive, Court and Way were ordered.

OAKLEY, Calif. - As the Kincade Fire raged in the North Bay, smaller fires broke out in the East Bay on Sunday morning, forcing evacuations in Contra Costa County.

At 6:30 a.m., the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department told residents of the Summer Lake neighborhood of Oakley to evacuate because of a fire burning near Knightsen Avenue, and then lifted that evacuation order at 8:30 a.m.  

A small fire broke out in Clayton, forcing evacuations on Leon Drive, Leon Court and Leon Way. Oct. 27, 2019

Then, about 8 a.m., the sheriff began alerting residents in Clayton to immediately evacuate Leon Drive, Leon Court and Leon Way due to a fire burning in the area. Residents were advised to evacuate via Marsh Creek Road. 