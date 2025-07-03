2 injured after fireworks explode inside Hayward home

Fireworks exploded at a home in Hayward, leaving two people injured on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Extent of injuries unknown

The explosion occurred inside a residence near Mandarin Avenue and Sumatra Street, according to the Hayward Police Department.

The two people injured in the explosion were hospitalized, and their current condition is not yet known, police said.

Aerial video showed investigators concentrating on the garage of the home, where the roof appeared partially blown off.

No further details were immediately available.

Yolo County fireworks explosion

Seven people are missing Thursday following an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Yolo County that caused a massive fire that spread to farm fields and forced evacuations in the surrounding community, authorities said.

Emergency crews and investigators are working with the property’s owner and monitoring the area using drones to find the missing individuals, said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Among those missing are brothers, Jesus Maneces Ramos, 18; Johnny Ramos, 22; and Joel Melendez, 28.

People were urged to avoid the area after the blast, which set off a barrage of fireworks and caused a blaze that led to other spot fires and collapsed the building near Esparto, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

July 4th safety

Ahead of Independence Day, fire and police departments in the Bay Area are warning of the dangers of fireworks, and advocating for safe holiday celebrations.

The Alameda County Fire Department set a controlled burn on Wednesday to demonstrate how fast a fire can spread when residents use fireworks illegally.

The department says they will have increased staffing over the holiday weekend to help put out any potential fires.

A deputy chief explained other ways the department is preparing to mitigate fire risk.

"Making sure that vegetation is managed with our fuel management crew. Four additional fire engines, one water tender, one bulldozer, one hand crew, and one battalion chief," Ryan Nishimoto said.

In Oakland, the police department plans to have additional officers throughout the city this weekend.

They say officers will be focusing on enforcing laws against illegal drug and alcohol sales, celebratory gunfire, sideshows and illegal fireworks.

All fireworks are prohibited in Oakland.

If you're caught possessing or using fireworks in Oakland, you could face a fine up to $1,000.

"We do ask that you celebrate responsibly. All fireworks are considered illegal in the city of Oakland, including those labeled safe and sane," said Oakland Police Capt. Aaron Smith. "Residents can surrender unused fireworks at any of the Oakland fire stations designated."